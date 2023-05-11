A Sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ Will Reunite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan‘s biggest comeback is upon us after it was announced that a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works. Luckily, she’s not alone as her fellow co-star will be returning after months of wishing for this to pull through.

Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lohan will be reunited with her 2003 co-star and Oscar winner, Jamie Lee Curtis. Both actresses will be reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman. Curtis told interviewers back in 2022 that she was open to reprising her role in a Freaky Friday sequel and had her fingers crossed for a sequel to be produced.

During an interview with the New York Times, Lohan and Curtis commented on their time with the 2003 film, with Lohan claiming that both of them are open to reprising their roles in a sequel, and it’s up to the higher-ups if it were to happen.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Meanwhile, Curtis reveals that it’s not just her that wants a sequel. She had fans approach her, asking when a potential Freaky Friday part two would come around. She then called her contacts at Disney, which may be the reason why this sought-after sequel came to be.

“As I went around the world with “Halloween Ends,” people wanted to know if there was going to be another “Freaky Friday.” Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, “It feels like there’s a movie to be made.”

Freaky Friday was based on the 1972 children’s novel by Mary Rodger, about a mother and daughter who swap bodies after a heated argument. The film changed multiple aspects from the source material so it fits a theatrical audience and the comedy movie genre. The film received a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating of 88 percent from critics and earned over $22 million during its domestic opening.

At the moment, a release date has yet to be announced.