The Streaming Landscape Faces a Challenge from an Overlooked $185 Million Fantasy Coup Plot

The supplementary material used by Disney’s live-action remakes to buff them out to feature length often adds nothing to the story, making it difficult to generate sequels. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is an example of this phenomenon – arriving five and a half years after the opening installment netted an impressive $758 million at the box office. Joachim Rønning directed this latest chapter in Angelina Jolie’s scenery-devouring title character. However, takings dropped by almost a quarter of a billion dollars second time out, and reviews also took a nosedive.
Despite Jolie’s performance, the movie is forgettable – three and a half years on from its release, few can remember what even happened in the movie. Still, FlixPatrol recently named Mistress of Evil as one of Disney Plus’ most-watched films in multiple countries around the world. There have been whispers of a threequel for a while, but it’s hard to imagine anyone being devastated if history only remembers the Maleficent saga comprising of two entries.
