“Destructoid Curates Online Gallery Showcasing Exceptional Splatoon Splatfest Art”

But lordy I miss P&M so much… Mainly P

One of the best elements of every new Splatoon splatfest competition is the fun splash art that is daubed to announce the occasion, usually featuring the game’s hosts dallying about with the subject matter of the splatfest itself. And if you, like me, are a fan of said art, then you’ll be stoked to hear that Nintendo has gathered together each and every piece, newly curated in an online gallery.

The gallery features the artwork for almost every splatfest to date, from the original Splatoon all the way through to Splatoon 3, funkily daubed by the series’ long-term art director Seita Inoue.

From Splatoon‘s Squid Sisters, Callie and Marie, through Splatoon 2 rap-rock group Off the Hook — better known as Pearl and Marina — to Splatoon 3‘s trinity of Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, each and every contest is accounted for. Ketchup vs. Mayo, Action vs. Comedy, Chicken vs. Egg, Movies vs. Books, and even the bizarre “Pocky Sticks with More Chocolate vs. Pocky Sticks with Less Chocolate.

At first glance, there seems to be a lot of artwork missing but be sure to click on the links on each piece to switch out for alternates, that way you can also see some of the licensed splatfests — special events that featured collaborations with brands such as Pokemon, TMNT, and Hello Kitty. It’s definitely lovely to see all of this fun ‘n’ funny artwork once again, even though I can’t help but feel a pang of wistful nostalgia for my gurls P&M. I’m glad that some of the old hosts make a cameo from time to time.

You can visit the Splatoon splatfest art gallery right here.

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check out the most recent splatfest results.