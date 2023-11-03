Home Technology The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could match the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium build

by
A new rumor suggests the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a titanium frame making it the first of Samsung’s smartphones to be made out of the metal.

According to Korean tech news site The Elec, the company has apparently been considering using titanium in its devices for the past two years, but only recently made the decision to implement it – presumably because the iPhone 15 Pro recently did the same. Perhaps Samsung feels inspired. The report states about 15 million titanium cases will be manufactured, however, it’ll cost the tech giant big. Switching to this metal will bump up the cost of each unit by “four to five times”. Currently, Samsung uses aluminum cases for its phones, which cost around $20 per unit. Do the math and the company may have to end up paying $100 per unit or $1.5 billion in total. 

The cost of titanium

