Blizzard reveals next three expansions for World of Warcraft as one “Saga”

During BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard revealed the future of World of Warcraft as a trilogy of expansions titled the Worldsoul Saga. Warcraft Executive Creative Director Chris Metzen made his return to the BlizzCon stage to offer a glimpse into what’s to come for the popular MMORPG.

Next three expansions revealed

Metzen described the Worldsoul Saga as an epic three-part adventure in the World of Warcraft. Each expansion will have its own features and narrative. Which, is no surprise with the return of Metzen, it really feels like this saga is heavily focusing on the story. The first expansion, The War Within, is scheduled to release in 2024.

World of Warcraft: The War Within

The first expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, came with a new visually impressive cinematic trailer. In the trailer, Thrall and Anduin sit in Silithus and discuss the need to once again save Azeroth, as they stare out at the giant sword plunged into Azeroth.

World of Warcraft: Midnight

In the second expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, players will return to The Old World and the fabled lands of Quel’Thelas. The forces of the void have invaded Azeroth and aim to snuff out the light of the Sunwell and plunge the world into darkness.

World of Warcraft: The Last Titan

In the final expansion of the Worldsoul Saga, players will return to the wintry lands of Northrend and revisit Ulduar. There, players will witness the return of the fabled Titans, and uncover a vast conspiracy that stretches throughout the history of Azeroth and challenge everything we know about the Titans.

Overall, this feels like a HUGE shift for World of Warcraft. It’s hard not to be excited, as it seems like things are finally being shaken up a bit instead of just the same old standard release of a new expansion with a new level cap and new zones and dungeons. I’m sure we’ll get some more information over the course of Blizzcon.-