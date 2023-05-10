The release of Silksong, the sequel to Hollow Knight, has been postponed.

We’ve all been eagerly waiting for news about Hollow Knight: Silksong. Despite repeated inquiries during recent Nintendo Directs, there was no information available. However, the publisher announced on Tuesday that Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed.

Check out the Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong here.

Although it’s not the news we were hoping for, it’s comforting to know that most excited fans are glad to have confirmation that the game is still being developed. Silksong was first announced in 2019 and later featured in the June 2022 Xbox Showcase among several games expected to release from late 2022 through early 2023.

Matthew Griffin from Team Cherry shared the update with fans on Twitter. “We had planned to release the game in the first half of 2023, but development is still ongoing. The game is looking impressive, but it has become quite substantial, so we want to take the necessary time to make it the best it can be.”

Griffin concluded by saying that the fans could “expect more information from us as we approach the release date.”

Ultimately, it’s good news that Hollow Knight: Silksong is still being developed, and fans aren’t left in the dark about the game’s status. Furthermore, Silksong has expanded beyond being just a DLC, as initially anticipated in 2019, and now presents some fresh excitement for fans.

Matthew Griffin did not provide any further information about a new release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. We only know that we won’t be able to get our hands on the game in early 2023. This means it may still be available in late 2023 or even possibly in 2024. It’s worth noting it will also be available on PlayStation consoles!

Meanwhile, we have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to keep us occupied in the near future!