Nintendo Aims to Place Multiple Switches in Every Home: The Morning After

According to its latest earnings report, Nintendo expects demand for the aging Switch console to continue to fall, forecasting sales of 15 million for next year and isn’t even confident of that figure. “Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year,” said president Shuntaro Furukawa in a call. The company wants to achieve that figure by putting several systems in every home.

Universal Music claimed bots inflated the number of streams.

Spotify has reportedly pulled tens of thousands of tracks from generative AI company Boomy due to suspected streaming suspicious activities on its songs by Universal Music.

Pick from a typical and step-through frame. VanMoof offers premium e-bike features and build quality for substantially less money. The SX5 series has adaptive motor support and a two-speed gear hub, which simplifies the bike. The range is expected to be equivalent to both the SA5 and older SX3 e-bikes, 37-62 miles (60-150 km), depending on conditions and rider.

The watches have used the same one since 2020.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is speculated to have a truly “new processor” based on the A15 chip, which first appeared in the iPhone 13 family, which uses the same processor since 2020.

Elon Musk warned Twitter users they may see a drop in followers because the company is purging accounts that have “had no activity at all” for several years.

WhatsApp is now testing an app for Wear OS 3, allowing users to send voice and text messages and showing recent chats and contacts. There are also two tiles for contacts and voice messages to let you quickly access people or start a voice message recording.

Only 951 miles to go!

A team of hobbyist roboticists has brought Vanessa Carlton’s music back to the public ear in the streets of San Francisco with an animatronic performer and a disco ball 21 years after her debut single ‘A Thousand Miles.’