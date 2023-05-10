The Latest Video of Ocarina Of Time Unreal Engine 5.2 Remake Shows Stunning Visuals

While many other titles in the series have been released since the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time on the Nintendo 64, it is still considered one of the best entries in the franchise. Although the game appears old-fashioned in some aspects, Nintendo seems uninterested in producing a modern-day remake of its popular game.

However, a passionate fan, CryZenx, has taken the initiative where Nintendo hasn’t and started working on a remake of the game powered by Unreal Engine 5. Even after watching previous showcases, the newest version that was shared online yesterday is better because the developer is using the most recent version of the engine to add new features such as an upgraded Deku tree model, reworked characters, and even a playable Fairy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WL7Adm-yz8

Unfortunately, the most recent version of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Unreal Engine 5.2 remake is not available for the public yet, as it is exclusively available to CryZenx’s Patreon supporters at this point. There is no announcement about the public release date yet, so if you want to experiment with it, all you need to do is support the developer’s Patreon work by subscribing to it.

Although Nintendo appears uninterested in remaking the game right now, the Japanese publisher has already produced The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake on the Nintendo 3DS, which introduced some visual updates and fresh aspects which capitalized on the console’s unique capabilities. However, with the franchise growing bigger than ever with the release of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom shortly, Nintendo may ultimately decide to provide players with what they want and remake their beloved series’ first 3D entry.