Motorola’s budget-friendly Razr 40 foldable displayed in stunning shades through leaked promotional photos.

After a hesitant start in the foldable smartphone market with the first reimagined Razr edition in 2019, Motorola is gearing up for a fight against Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Google, and OnePlus. Two different Razr models are scheduled for an announcement, with the higher-end variant going for the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s jugular by sporting a bigger than big cover screen.

These are the real deal, with a vegan leather finish borrowed from last year’s Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 40 unveiled last week. The three Razr 40 color options contribute to the wow factor of this possibly inexpensive bad boy. While only Satin Black is available for the Razr (2022), the Razr 40 “Lite” allows buyers to choose from olive green, purple, and cream flavors.

Unfortunately, all phone specifications are still under wraps, but the secondary panel will be smaller than what the Razr (2022) offers, and there are two rear-facing cameras and a single selfie shooter housed in a tiny centered hole punch.

The primary foldable screen has thick bezels all around it, and the Razr 40’s second screen will reflect various notifications and day-to-day useful information without requiring flipping the handset open. Motorola is promoting some degree of water resistance in the leaked pictures, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

All pricing and availability details remain undetermined, and with such a gorgeous design, Motorola might surprise us by charging more for the affordable Razr 40 or compromising some serious corners in processing power, camera skills, and/or battery capacity. The Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be formally announced in Madrid on June 1; if the Razr 40 hit the US, it would most likely be known as Motorola Razr (2023).

Don’t forget to tune in to Google I/O later today for the highly anticipated Pixel Fold debut if you’re interested in foldable devices in general.





