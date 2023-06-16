The Importance of Anime/Manga Shines with Iñaki Godoy and Emily Rudd in One Piece

Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, preview, tudum

While promoting TUDUM, stars Iñaki Godoy and Emily Rudd provide an insightful overview of the massive global impact of the One Piece anime and manga.

Earlier today, fans received exciting news that Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, One Piece, will be a major highlight at Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. Oda himself shared a countdown to the event from Brazil. Now, in preparation for Saturday’s preview, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy) and Emily Rudd (Nami) share their thoughts on the series.

A Look Back at Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” Update from May

“I’ve been collaborating with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. While they understand the characters, there have been cultural differences and frustrations when it comes to entertainment. However, now we are in sync. This is our final opportunity to bring One Piece to the world, and I want to be involved while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation back in 2016.

Netflix has invested significant resources into the production and won’t release it until I am satisfied. The cast and crew from various countries are passionate about One Piece, and I’ve reminded them to have fun. We’re in the final stages of completing all eight episodes and will set sail soon!”

Netflix’s Live-Action “One Piece”: What You Need to Know

Netflix’s One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Mackenyu as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and more talented actors. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the massive production of the live-action series:

The 8-episode series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they explore a fantastical world in search of the ultimate treasure, “One Piece.” Steven Maeda serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Matt Owens also contributes as a writer and producer. Eiichiro Oda acts as an executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and the collaboration between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

