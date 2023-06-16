The Intentional Connection: These Cherished Workplace Comedies Were Designed for the Same Universe

There are notable similarities between The Office and Parks and Recreation. Both shows adopt a mockumentary format and are situated in a workplace environment. The characters in both series possess their unique quirks, and even their counterparts have their own distinctive traits. For instance, Kevin from The Office and Andy from Parks and Recreation are both portrayed as not being the brightest. These similarities are not coincidental. Originally, Parks and Recreation was intended to be a spin-off of The Office, but creators Greg Daniels and Michael Schur ultimately decided against it, opting for the show to stand on its own. After a lackluster first season, Parks and Recreation made a turnaround in Season 2, mirroring the success story of The Office. Daniels and Schur made the correct decision by separating the two series, but is there still a connection that originated from the initial spin-off plans?

While the intention was for the shows to exist in the same universe, there is evidence to suggest that this connection still lingers. Neither show explicitly states that they exist in the same world, nor do they explicitly deny it. As a result, fans have come up with various theories that propose connections between the two series. Some of these theories are speculative and rely on circumstantial evidence or quick glimpses of Easter eggs. However, a few theories have compelling arguments supporting them, leaving a slight possibility for the connection to exist.

Some connections between the shows have been made through keen observation. Observant fans noticed that Jerry Gergich from Parks and Recreation appeared in the background of a scene in The Office. In another instance, a Sabre printer, the same company that acquired Dunder Mifflin in The Office, can be seen being used by Ben in Parks and Recreation. Additionally, a musical group called The Decemberists performed at both Pawnee’s Unity Concert and Schrute Farms. Actress April Eden also played two different roles in the shows, appearing as the chair model in The Office and as the winner of the Miss Pawnee pageant in Parks and Recreation. While these connections may seem far-fetched, another theory proposes that Rashida Jones’ character in The Office, Karen, entered the Witness Protection Program and assumed a new identity as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation.

Further connections between the shows may extend beyond just The Office and Parks and Recreation. There are theories suggesting that The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are also part of this shared universe. These theories are not surprising considering Michael Schur’s involvement in all four series. The Good Place referenced the Swanson Safe Company, a nod to Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. Additionally, Lil’ Sebastian from Parks and Recreation was featured in The Good Place. The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are connected through a shared brand of coffee vending machine, and the two shows even had crossover episodes with the non-Schur property New Girl. Finally, there is a surprising connection to Dexter in one episode, where a Sabre printer, the parent company of Dunder Mifflin, is used.

While these connections are mostly speculative and serve as fun exercises for fans, it is intriguing to imagine a universe where characters from these shows interact. Although it is highly unlikely that Dexter would join the likes of Michael Scott and Leslie Knope, the thought brings a sense of comfort and amusement. Just like the theory of all Pixar films being connected, these connections between shows provide an enjoyable escapade for fans to engage in.





