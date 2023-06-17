“The Flash” Falters to Generate Excitement, While Controversy Simmers

via Warner Bros.

The Flash has certainly made waves with its intense and controversial scenes. One scene, in particular, shows the hero saving a baby by throwing it into a microwave, which has quickly become a viral meme. However, despite these attention-grabbing moments, The Flash is not meeting expectations set by Warner Bros. and DC Studios. The movie’s critical reception, commercial success, and audience response have all been lukewarm, with a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score of 66 percent. This could potentially harm the film’s chances of long-term success in the multiverse storyline.

The Flash is facing multiple challenges at the box office. Projections indicate that its worldwide opening weekend may fall $100 million behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is considered the biggest misfire of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In terms of domestic sales, The Flash is estimated to earn $64 million in its first three days, lower than the $68 million debut of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. However, it is expected to earn around $72 million over the four-day holiday weekend, slightly boosting its numbers.

Ezra Miller’s portrayal of dual Barry Allens has received a CinemaScore rating of B from audiences, which is not ideal within the context of the DCU. It is on par with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but falls below the B+ ratings given to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, Joss Whedon’s Justice League, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This puts The Flash in less favorable company when comparing their individual performances.

