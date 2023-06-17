Bloodborne-Inspired Game Launches on PC Without Bloodborne, Sparking Modder Enthusiasm to Recreate the Experience

The absence of Bloodborne on PC is no secret, yet fans persistently demand its availability on their preferred platform. Additionally, speculations about its potential release during major PlayStation events continue to circulate.

However, a worthy successor called Lies of P seems to be on the horizon, drawing inspiration from the renowned FromSoftware classic.



Could this be the next Bloodborne?

Lies of P may not be an exact replica of Bloodborne, but it undeniably shares its aesthetic. Instead of the grim, dimly lit streets of a fictitious London, Lies of P immerses players in the illustrious yet deteriorating paths of Paris. The game follows the story of Pinocchio, who finds himself in a steampunk version of the French capital, where everything has gone awry.

Surprisingly, Lies of P released a demo during Summer Game Fest, including a version for PC. This has sparked the creativity of talented PC modders who are eager to transform the game into their long-awaited Bloodborne experience.

The renowned modder and overall Souls enthusiast, Garden of Eyes, has taken the lead in this endeavor. Starting with the model and iconic weapons of Bloodborne’s hunter, particularly the Saw Cleaver and Ludwig’s Holy Blade, Garden of Eyes seamlessly integrates them into the Lies of P framework.

Although the combat mechanics in Lies of P differ from Bloodborne’s (missing the gun parry, for instance), a slight adjustment of perspective might convince you that this is a PC rendition of the beloved game.

Regrettably, accessing the mod requires becoming a patron of Garden of Eyes’ Patreon page. Nevertheless, the mod will eventually be available to the general public, so the current payment grants subscribers early access while supporting the creator.

Lies of P will be released on September 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.