The Best TV & Movies for November 2023

Somehow, it’s already November. This means you and I are short-time for two things—hopefully, an abundance of time off to watch TV and an influx of cheesy Christmas Specials. Also of note: some of the major streaming services are smashing out gaming-related shows and movies this month. Do keep an eye peeled below for some Sonic, Mario, and Spidey viewing times. Not to mention Invincible, which will soon appear in a Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack.

Beyond that, I’m just going to do what I always do—hook you up with every single critically acclaimed film, addictive TV series, and surprisingly awesome original content worth watching. Below are the top picks from thousands of hours of content from Australia’s six major streaming networks. Make your plans. Cook your popcorn. Enjoy peak binge action.

New in November on Foxtel and Binge

TV litter pick: Boiling Point: S1 – Nov 21 : At one of the hottest restaurants in London, a charismatic, commanding head chef balances on a knife’s edge as personal and professional crises threaten his livelihood.

Movie litter pick: John Wick: Chapter 4 – Nov 3 : Once again, the Baba Yaga delivers: John Wick: Chapter 4 stands above its predecessors – and the past decade’s worth of action films as a whole.

What notable movies are coming to Binge?

How The Grinch Stole Christmas – Nov 2

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Nov 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Nov 5

Big George Foreman – Nov 12

Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas – Nov 28

What notable series are coming to Binge?

Unwanted: S4 – Nov 4

My Adventures with Superman – Nov 6

Real Housewives of Potomac – Nov 6

Rap Sh!t: S2 – Nov 9

FBI: S5 – Nov 10

Boiling Point – Nov 21

New in November on Netflix

TV litter pick: Squid Game: The Challenge – Nov 22 : Turning Squid Game, Netflix’s massively successful South Korean survival series, into a reality show may sound like a dubious idea but well, it’s officially happening.

Movie litter pick: Super Mario Bros. – Nov 5 : Mario, Luigi, and Peach’s adventure delights with its infectious energy and smart implementations of video game callbacks, and the top-shelf animation renders the Mushroom Kingdom as an Oz-like wonderland.

What notable movies are coming to Netflix?

Don’t Breathe 2 – Nov 2

NYAD – Nov 3

Sly – Nov 3

Super Mario Bros. – Nov 5

Robbie Williams – Nov 8

The Killer – Nov 10

Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Nov 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Nov 18

What notable series are coming to Netflix?

Cigarette Girl – Nov 2

All the Light We Cannot See – Nov 2

The Crown: S6 – Nov 16

Squid Game: The Challenge – Nov 22

Obliterated – Nov 30

New in November on Disney+

TV litter pick: Marvel’s Loki: S2 – Nov 3 : Tom Hiddleston’s shifty trickster god is back for more time-related mischief, and there’s a whole lot of fallout to deal with.

Movie litter pick: Dashing Through The Snow – Nov 17 : A good-hearted man who has lost his faith in Christmas befriends a mysterious character named Nick.

What notable movies are coming to Disney+?

Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song – Nov 1

Quiz Lady – Nov 3

The Mill – Nov 3

Killer Vacation – Nov 8

Dashing Through The Snow – Nov 17

What notable series are coming to Disney+?

Black Cake – Nov 1

Marvel’s Loki: S2 – Nov 3

The Santa Clauses: S2 – Nov 8

Vigilante – Nov 8

Murder at the End of the World – Nov 14

Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story – Nov 15

Doctor Who: Specials – Nov 26

The Artful Dodger – Nov 29

New in November on Apple TV+

TV litter pick: The Buccaneers – Nov 8 : The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses.

Movie litter pick: The Velveteen Rabbit – Nov 22 : Based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love.

What notable movies are on Apple TV+?

Fingernails – Nov 3

– Nov 3 Hannah Waddingham Christmas – Nov 22

The Velveteen Rabbit – Nov 22

What notable series are coming to Apple TV+?

The Buccaneers – Nov 8

For All Mankind – Nov 10

Slow Horses: S3 – Nov 11

New in November on Amazon Prime Video

TV litter pick: Invincible: S2 – Nov 3 : Finally, the story of teen superhero Mark Grayson will continue, as we learn just how Mark plans on moving forward after a terrible revelation.

Movie litter pick: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Nov 8 : Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surges with visual inventiveness and vibrance in an undeniably strong evolution of the style established in Into the Spider-Verse.

What notable movies are coming to Prime Video?

Knuckle Girl – Nov 2

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Nov

BTS Yet To Come – Nov 9

Big George Foreman – Nov 12

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl – Nov 14

Of An Age – Nov 24

What notable series are coming to Prime Video?

Invincible: S2 – Nov 3

Romancero: S1 – Nov 3

007: Road To A Million: S1 – Nov 10

Twin Love: S1 – Nov 17

Comedy Island: Japan: S1 – Nov 22

New in November on Stan

TV litter pick: Orphan Black: Echoes – Nov 3 : Echoes is a spin-off series to the hit series Orphan Black. Echoes will follow new characters, once again exploring the scientific manipulation of human existence.

Movie litter pick: The Host – Nov 22 : South Korean import The Host is an oddity even in a genre chock full of weird entries: it revolves around a mutated, man-eating, acrobatic nasty.

What notable movies are coming to Stan?

Fury – Nov 1

Knives Out – Nov 1

Zoolander – Nov 10

Birdman – Nov 12

The Fountain – Nov 14

The Host – Nov 22

What notable series are coming to Stan?

Orphan Black: Echoes: S1 – Nov 3

Inside the Sydney Opera House – Nov 11

Great Cities of the World – Nov 13

Arctic Circle: S3 – Nov 14

The Lazarus Project: S2 – Nov 15

Scrublands: S1 – Nov 16

Sort Of: S3 – Nov 18

