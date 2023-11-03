The Best TV & Movies for November 2023

Somehow, it’s already November. This means you and I are short-time for two things—hopefully, an abundance of time off to watch TV and an influx of cheesy Christmas Specials. Also of note: some of the major streaming services are smashing out gaming-related shows and movies this month. Do keep an eye peeled below for some Sonic, Mario, and Spidey viewing times. Not to mention Invincible, which will soon appear in a Mortal Kombat 1 DLC pack.
Beyond that, I’m just going to do what I always do—hook you up with every single critically acclaimed film, addictive TV series, and surprisingly awesome original content worth watching. Below are the top picks from thousands of hours of content from Australia’s six major streaming networks. Make your plans. Cook your popcorn. Enjoy peak binge action.
Table of Contents
New in November on Foxtel and Binge
TV litter pick: Boiling Point: S1 – Nov 21 : At one of the hottest restaurants in London, a charismatic, commanding head chef balances on a knife’s edge as personal and professional crises threaten his livelihood.
Movie litter pick: John Wick: Chapter 4 – Nov 3 : Once again, the Baba Yaga delivers: John Wick: Chapter 4 stands above its predecessors – and the past decade’s worth of action films as a whole.
What notable movies are coming to Binge?
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas – Nov 2
- John Wick: Chapter 4 – Nov 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Nov 5
- Big George Foreman – Nov 12
- Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas – Nov 28
What notable series are coming to Binge?
- Unwanted: S4 – Nov 4
- My Adventures with Superman – Nov 6
- Real Housewives of Potomac – Nov 6
- Rap Sh!t: S2 – Nov 9
- FBI: S5 – Nov 10
- Boiling Point – Nov 21
Sign up for a free 14–day Binge trial
New in November on Netflix
TV litter pick: Squid Game: The Challenge – Nov 22 : Turning Squid Game, Netflix’s massively successful South Korean survival series, into a reality show may sound like a dubious idea but well, it’s officially happening.
Movie litter pick: Super Mario Bros. – Nov 5 : Mario, Luigi, and Peach’s adventure delights with its infectious energy and smart implementations of video game callbacks, and the top-shelf animation renders the Mushroom Kingdom as an Oz-like wonderland.
What notable movies are coming to Netflix?
- Don’t Breathe 2 – Nov 2
- NYAD – Nov 3
- Sly – Nov 3
- Super Mario Bros. – Nov 5
- Robbie Williams – Nov 8
- The Killer – Nov 10
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance – Nov 10
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Nov 18
What notable series are coming to Netflix?
- Cigarette Girl – Nov 2
- All the Light We Cannot See – Nov 2
- The Crown: S6 – Nov 16
- Squid Game: The Challenge – Nov 22
- Obliterated – Nov 30
Secure your subscription to Netflix
New in November on Disney+
TV litter pick: Marvel’s Loki: S2 – Nov 3 : Tom Hiddleston’s shifty trickster god is back for more time-related mischief, and there’s a whole lot of fallout to deal with.
Movie litter pick: Dashing Through The Snow – Nov 17 : A good-hearted man who has lost his faith in Christmas befriends a mysterious character named Nick.
What notable movies are coming to Disney+?
- Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song – Nov 1
- Quiz Lady – Nov 3
- The Mill – Nov 3
- Killer Vacation – Nov 8
- Dashing Through The Snow – Nov 17
What notable series are coming to Disney+?
- Black Cake – Nov 1
- Marvel’s Loki: S2 – Nov 3
- The Santa Clauses: S2 – Nov 8
- Vigilante – Nov 8
- Murder at the End of the World – Nov 14
- Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story – Nov 15
- Doctor Who: Specials – Nov 26
- The Artful Dodger – Nov 29
New in November on Apple TV+
TV litter pick: The Buccaneers – Nov 8 : The Buccaneers are the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses.
Movie litter pick: The Velveteen Rabbit – Nov 22 : Based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love.
What notable movies are on Apple TV+?
- Fingernails – Nov 3
- Hannah Waddingham Christmas – Nov 22
- The Velveteen Rabbit – Nov 22
What notable series are coming to Apple TV+?
- The Buccaneers – Nov 8
- For All Mankind – Nov 10
- Slow Horses: S3 – Nov 11
Sign up for a free 7–day trial of Apple TV+
New in November on Amazon Prime Video
TV litter pick: Invincible: S2 – Nov 3 : Finally, the story of teen superhero Mark Grayson will continue, as we learn just how Mark plans on moving forward after a terrible revelation.
Movie litter pick: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Nov 8 : Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surges with visual inventiveness and vibrance in an undeniably strong evolution of the style established in Into the Spider-Verse.
What notable movies are coming to Prime Video?
- Knuckle Girl – Nov 2
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Nov
- BTS Yet To Come – Nov 9
- Big George Foreman – Nov 12
- Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl – Nov 14
- Of An Age – Nov 24
What notable series are coming to Prime Video?
- Invincible: S2 – Nov 3
- Romancero: S1 – Nov 3
- 007: Road To A Million: S1 – Nov 10
- Twin Love: S1 – Nov 17
- Comedy Island: Japan: S1 – Nov 22
Sign up for a free 30–day Prime Video trial
New in November on Stan
TV litter pick: Orphan Black: Echoes – Nov 3 : Echoes is a spin-off series to the hit series Orphan Black. Echoes will follow new characters, once again exploring the scientific manipulation of human existence.
Movie litter pick: The Host – Nov 22 : South Korean import The Host is an oddity even in a genre chock full of weird entries: it revolves around a mutated, man-eating, acrobatic nasty.
What notable movies are coming to Stan?
- Fury – Nov 1
- Knives Out – Nov 1
- Zoolander – Nov 10
- Birdman – Nov 12
- The Fountain – Nov 14
- The Host – Nov 22
What notable series are coming to Stan?
- Orphan Black: Echoes: S1 – Nov 3
- Inside the Sydney Opera House – Nov 11
- Great Cities of the World – Nov 13
- Arctic Circle: S3 – Nov 14
- The Lazarus Project: S2 – Nov 15
- Scrublands: S1 – Nov 16
- Sort Of: S3 – Nov 18
Score your free 30–day trial of Stan
IGN is now on Flash, live and on demand. Stream the latest and trending news for video games, interviews, videos, and wikis. Check it out here.
Adam Mathew is our Aussie streaming savant. He also games on YouTube.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Eugen Boglaru is an AI aficionado covering the fascinating and rapidly advancing field of Artificial Intelligence. From machine learning breakthroughs to ethical considerations, Eugen provides readers with a deep dive into the world of AI, demystifying complex concepts and exploring the transformative impact of intelligent technologies.