Microsoft develops Shiksha copilot to help Indian teachers create study material



Microsoft Research is using generative AI to help teachers quickly develop personalised learning experiences, design assignments, create hands-on activities, and more through a project called Shiksha copilot .

What is Shiksha copilot

The Shiksha copilot project aims at improving learning outcomes and empowering teachers to create comprehensive, age-appropriate lesson plans by combining available online resources, including textbooks, videos, classroom activities and student assessment tools.

The project is helping curate these resources via an AI-powered digital assistant that is centred around teachers’ specific needs.

“Working with Sikshana Foundation, a local non-governmental organisation focused on improving public education, the researchers are piloting this program at several public schools in and around Bengaluru, India, to build and improve the underlying tools. This post gives an overview of the project, including interviews with three teachers who have used Shiksha copilot in their own classrooms,” the company said in a post.

Shiksha copilot features

Shiksha copilot includes a range of features that enhance the educational experience. It’s grounded, or trained in specific curricula and learning objectives, to ensure that all generated content aligns with desired educational outcomes.

“This grounding is enabled by ingesting relevant data with the help of state-of-the-art optical character recognition (OCR), computer vision (CV) and generative AI models. It was also important to use natural language and support voice-based interactions while including options for English and Kannada speakers,” said Akshay Nambi, principal researcher at Microsoft Research.

Shiksha copilot can be accessed through different modalities, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and web applications.



