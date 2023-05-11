The Battle of Two Flagship Foldables: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 vs Google Pixel Fold

Google has entered the foldable smartphone market with its Pixel Fold, which was unveiled at the I/O 2023 event. Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, the Pixel Fold has a book-style design and comes equipped with features such as a built-in taskbar, multi-window support with drag and drop function, tabletop mode, and more. While Samsung has released its fourth-generation Galaxy Fold, Google is a newcomer to the foldable industry. Here is a comparison of the two foldable phones’ specifications and features. The article also includes HTML tags for tracking and advertising purposes.





