Steven Spielberg Assists ‘The Goonies’ Cast in Pranking Richard Donner

Back in 1985, Richard Donner had just directed The Goonies, a classic that defined a generation with its humor and adventurous spirit. Writer Todd Spence shared a funny anecdote on Twitter about what happened after filming stopped. Donner wanted a break from production, so he went to Hawaii to rest. Little did he know that the whole cast of The Goonies, arranged by Steven Spielberg, would surprise him at his resort, reuniting the film’s family. Even Jeff Cohen told Donner they would stay with him the whole time.

The Goonies are a group of children from Astoria, Oregon. Their homes face closure due to a nearby country club’s expansion. Believing an ancient pirate treasure is hidden nearby, they embark on a mission to find it to save their homes. Along the way, they discover an abandoned restaurant that is the headquarters of a crime family who also wants the treasure.

Richard Donner's Rich Legacy Not only did Donner create a timeless classic with The Goonies, but he also revolutionized blockbuster cinema with Superman: The Movie. Starring Christopher Reeve, the film was one of the first of its kind, featuring the heavy visual effects and melodrama that still influence pop culture almost 50 years later. Today's superhero movies wouldn't exist without the groundbreaking work of Donner and his original epic that made audiences believe a man could fly. Watch the footage of the cast of The Goonies surprising Richard Donner below:





