George Lucas, the renowned creator of Star Wars, faced a major setback just one year before the release of the iconic film. Despite the film’s groundbreaking special effects, Lucas was on the verge of firing the special effects supervisor. This shocking decision was not fueled by personal issues, but rather by the frustrations surrounding the production.

In the second episode of the 2022 Disney Plus docuseries, “Light & Magic,” the behind-the-scenes story of the special effects for the first Star Wars film is unveiled. Lucas saw the need to establish his own special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), as there were no existing studios capable of meeting his vision. The studio was up and running in California in 1975 before Lucas departed to shoot the film.

After returning from filming, Lucas visited ILM to assess the progress they had made. However, he was dismayed by the lack of advancement. Frustrated, Lucas considered firing the Visual Effects Supervisor, John Dykstra. Dykstra, who eventually earned acclaim and two Academy Awards for his work on Star Wars, found himself on the receiving end of Lucas’ dissatisfaction. Tensions ran high, with employees witnessing heated arguments.

Lucas, under immense pressure to ensure the film’s completion, faced a difficult decision. In an audio clip played during the episode, Lucas revealed his intention to fire Dykstra due to the lack of progress and disarray within ILM. However, other individuals at ILM shed light on the challenging circumstances they faced. Richard Edlund, the main special effects cameraman at the time, attested to the immense difficulty involved in shooting scenes using motion control. Despite the hardships, Edlund and his colleagues remained committed, working tirelessly for 18 hours a day on building equipment and miniatures.

A turning point occurred when Edlund began showing Lucas the intricacies of the process, allowing the Star Wars creator to understand the immense workload and complexities involved. This interaction provided Lucas with valuable insight, leading him to hire additional personnel, such as George Mather and Rose Duignan, to help organize ILM’s operations and create a more defined schedule. Rather than terminating employees, Lucas opted for reinforcement, which proved to be beneficial for the entire crew.

Looking back, Lucas attributed his transitional mindset not solely to the quality of ILM’s work on Star Wars’ models, but also to practical factors. At the time, there were no other visual effects houses or studios worldwide, leaving Lucas with limited options. Hiring Dykstra turned out to be a pivotal decision, as his innovative approach brought elegance and versatility to the special effects process. Despite initial doubts, Lucas came to appreciate Dykstra’s contributions, recognizing his crucial role in the film’s success.

After completing Star Wars, Lucas and Dykstra went their separate ways, with Dykstra moving on to work on Battlestar Galactica. In retrospect, it is clear that Dykstra’s “elegance” in his work played a significant role in the film’s magnificent outcome. The legacy of Star Wars owes much to the dedication and ingenuity of the ILM team, including Dykstra.

