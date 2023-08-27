‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Finale: Our Unanswered Questions

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.





Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tugs on every heartstring in your chest by giving viewers all the feelings. We get taken on an emotional rollercoaster to see how the crew deals with their trauma, adjusts to new dynamics, expands their knowledge, and works as a team. But the show works so well because each character has a unique personality and deals with situations in their own ways. It gives audiences a more realistic point of view to show viewers there are different ways to deal with certain issues, and that’s okay. This season especially, every character seems to be riding the trauma train. And what’s worse, in classic Star Trek fashion, it left us with a giant cliffhanger. But let’s talk about that ending and all the unanswered questions it left us with.

What Are The Gorn Planning in ‘Strange New Worlds’?

Let’s start with the Gorn. We haven’t seen them all season, but they had to make a special appearance in the Season 2 finale. Much like the Borg, you get rid of them for a while, but they keep coming back sooner or later. In this case, the Gorn are invading the Colony on Parnassian Beta just outside Federation Space. The Enterprise crew is given the go-ahead to survey but not engage, so naturally, they engage and go to rescue the Fleet Members and the Colonists. But as soon as audiences think the survivors might be beamed up to safety, we find out they haven’t been. The Gorn have beamed them up, and we assume they are being held captive on their ship. There was a hint, however, that the Gorn might have taken them as the color was green around the people being transported and not the usual blue. So the biggest question here is where exactly are the captives, and will the Gorn be coming for the Enterprise next? Earlier in the episode, the ever-optimistic Captain Pike (Anson Mount) also proposed that they should try and contact the Gorn to see if they can communicate in some manner or another, after watching two Gorn younglings working together instead of fighting for dominance. Is there a way to communicate with them? Or are they simply out to destroy?

Something curious that also happened with the Gorn has to do with Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). In the finale, Batel, Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn), and Captain Pike go on a mission to get some parts for Scottie’s machine when a Gorn Youngling approaches them. She stands in front of the men to protect them and stares down the Youngling. It backs down and leaves, and we soon find out that Gorn eggs have been implanted into Captain Batel’s arm about a day and a half before — meaning they’re almost mature enough to kill her. She gets to sick bay, but will Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) be able to extract the eggs before it’s too late? Will Captain Batel, who has primarily appeared as Captain Pike’s love interest, have to sacrifice herself? Batel explicitly tells Chapel to take her out if the time comes, but Chapel tells Pike she has no intention of giving up on her patient.

Will Spock and Chapel Get Back Together in ‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 3?

This question seems so minor in the grand scheme of things, but what will happen to Spock (Ethan Peck) and Chapel? Are they going to patch things up or go their separate ways? The two of them have been on rocky ground for a while, especially in the musical episode, but things seem to have changed since they found each other in the decimated remains of the USS Cayuga. Chapel made it seem like there was a possibility for the two of them to rekindle their romance when she told Spock there would be time to talk later.

Will Scotty Play a Bigger Role in ‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 3?

The best addition in this episode must be when we finally see Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. We got teased with a Scottish accent from an engineer at the end of Season 1 but never got to see a face, and now he’s been revealed. In the Strange New Worlds finale, he had a classic Scotty entrance with his unconventional but genius methods being put into action to take down some Gorn after crashing a shuttle. Pike and the crew find him after falling into his Gorn trap, and he joins them. He, Batel, and Pike gather the parts needed to create a makeshift Gorn cloak for their ship and get beamed back to the Enterprise, where we find out that Scotty and Pelia (Carol Kane) know each other. As she put it, Scotty was one of her “best students with the worst grades.” The two of them working together will surely be a hilarious battle of wit and genius. But the immediate question here is whether Scotty and Pelia can work together to get Scotty’s invention up and running, so the Enterprise sneak past the Gorn undetected to stage a rescue mission. Scotty and Pelia are both very resourceful, so they’ll get it done, but what if they can’t finish it in time?

Will Captain Pike Defy Starfleet Orders When ‘Strange New Worlds’ Returns?

This has to be the biggest question of them all. At the end of the episode, Pike has come to a crossroads, but the episode ends before we see him plan his next move. It simply ends with his Number One, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), asking for their orders. But Pike’s been given a strict directive from Admiral April (Adrian Holmes) not to engage with the Gorn and to retreat. His crew and several innocent civilians are presumably being held captive by the Gorn. So, does Pike follow instructions or disobey a direct order from a superior? On the one hand, if he follows Admiral April’s command, he leaves his people in the hands of the Gorn, and they will most likely die. If he disobeys, many people could still die, but he might be able to rescue the survivors and destroy some Gorn in the process. It wouldn’t be the first time he’s disregarded orders, but in this case, Captain Pike could start an all-out war with the Gorn.

With all these unanswered questions, it’s a wonder anyone can contain themselves in anticipation for the next season. With Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, we can only imagine how Strange New Worlds will step it up for the next adventure. Hopefully, they boldly go defeat the Gorn before the unthinkable happens, and the Gorn get them first.