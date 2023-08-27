Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tipped to launch in October

Samsung launched its first Bluetooth tracker — Samsung Galaxy SmartTag in 2021. The company is now working on its successor which is expected to launch soon. A new leak has now surfaced online revealing the likely launch timeline of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 .

An online report by MobileFun UK suggests that Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 in October this year. The Bluetooth tracker has already received NBTC and FCC certifications. The UK-based retailer has also revealed that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will come in two colour options — black and white. It has been reported that the upcoming tag will come with built-in UWB connectivity, eliminating the need for purchasing a plus variant this year. Additionally, it is expected to be compatible with Google’s Find My Device feature, which is supported by all Android phones.

Galaxy SmartTag to get a complete redesign

The FCC listing for the Galaxy SmartTag reveals an image of the upcoming tag, indicating a significant redesign. The forthcoming SmartTag, possibly named SmartTag 2 with the model number EI-T5600, showcases a complete shift in design. The new tag features an overall cylindrical shape, accentuated by a circular ring at the top and the label “Galaxy SmartTag” printed towards the lower portion.

Contrasting with the previous square design, the updated version adopts an oval shape, and a larger earring hole creates a distinct appearance. Connectivity options are expected to encompass Bluetooth LC and Ultra wide band (UWB), a feature lacking in the original model but now incorporated, as rectified with UWB+.

