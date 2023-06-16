Spies Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan Showcase Remarkable Performances

In the midst of the current wave of superhero and spy stories, Netflix is set to release “Heart of Stone,” a high-octane female-driven spy film starring Gal Gadot. This big-budget action feature aims to create its own franchise, similar to “Mission Impossible,” with Gadot in the lead role. In the movie, she portrays Rachel Stone, an elite agent with MI6 who harbors a life-altering secret. As the only person standing between the enigmatic organization known as the Charter and the potential loss of their most valuable and dangerous asset, the Heart, Stone must navigate a world of intrigue and danger.

A new cover from Total Film offers a glimpse of Gadot and Jamie Dornan as their characters, showcasing a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic. “Heart of Stone” promises epic set pieces and beautiful landscapes from its filming locations in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon. Gadot, known for her action-packed roles in “Wonder Woman” and “Red Notice,” is excited to spearhead a female-driven action film that appeals to all audiences, rather than a rehash of male-dominated stories.

The movie also features a talented ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tom Harper of “Peaky Blinders” fame, with a story by Greg Rucka and screenplay by Allison Schroeder, “Heart of Stone” has the potential to become a standout franchise that captivates audiences.

“Heart of Stone” will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting August 11. Stay tuned for this thrilling spy adventure.