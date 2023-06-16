Instagram expands global availability of Broadcast Channels: A breakdown of its functioning and latest features

Instagram has globally expanded its broadcast channels tool, offering creators a new and engaging way to connect with their followers. In a recent release, the photo-sharing platform, owned by Meta, provided an explanation of how this tool functions, as well as some new and upcoming features.

In February, Instagram began testing broadcast channels as a means for creators to strengthen their relationships with their followers. These channels serve as public one-to-many messaging tools that allow creators to invite all of their followers to join and share text, video, and photo updates.

Furthermore, this tool enables creators to utilize voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments. Additionally, Instagram broadcast channels support the creation of polls to gather fan feedback. It is important to note that only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls. They are not able to comment or share content on these channels.

How do Broadcast Channels work?

Once a creator gains access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. While anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, only followers who join the channel will receive notifications about updates.

Followers have the option to leave or mute broadcast channels at any time, and they can control their notifications from creators by going to the creator’s profile, tapping the bell icon, and selecting “broadcast channel.” By default, notifications are set to “some,” but followers can choose to receive “all” or “none” notifications. Followers will not receive any other notifications about a broadcast channel unless they add the channel to their inbox. Once a channel is added to their inbox, it will appear among other message threads, and notifications will function like any other chat.

Creators can also encourage their followers to join the broadcast channel by using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

How to join a broadcast channel

Instagram users can access the broadcast channel link through a creator’s Story sticker or the link pinned to the creator’s Instagram profile. Existing followers will receive a one-time notification when a creator starts a new channel. Users can tap the “Join broadcast channel” option, and those who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so. After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but they cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favorite creators’ broadcast channels, allowing their friends to follow and join as well.

New and upcoming features

Instagram has also shared updates on new and upcoming features that will enhance the experience of broadcast channels, making them even more interactive and fun. One of these features is the ability for creators to invite other creators or fans to participate in their broadcast channels as collaborators. This allows fans to follow conversations between their favorite creators and special guests, whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout. The collaborators feature is now available globally.

Additionally, Instagram is testing the use of question prompts to gather feedback and responses from followers. They are also testing a dedicated channels tab in the inbox, making it easier for users to access their joined channels and discover new ones. These features are currently in early testing and are not yet available in India.

Lastly, the company is exploring new controls to help creators manage and promote their broadcast channels. These controls may include setting an expiration date and time for channels, adding a moderator to assist with managing members, messages, and content, and sharing a link or preview to Stories to encourage followers to join.