Home Gadgets Smartwatch design is boring — 5 ways Apple, Garmin, Google and Samsung can make it exciting again

Smartwatch design is boring — 5 ways Apple, Garmin, Google and Samsung can make it exciting again

by

The latest crop of smartwatches — from the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Google Pixel Watch 3 — all have one enormous quality in common. No, I’m not talking about onboard heart rate sensors, GPS or even snazzy AI features. All of these devices look remarkably similar to those that came before them.

Sure, Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch Ultra a square case with a circular display (gasp), making it more Apple Watch Ultra-like, but I wouldn’t classify that as groundbreaking design innovation.

Want one of the best smartwatches in 2024? The options are endless! Pick from a wide array of circle or rectangle-shaped screens with straps. 

(Image credit: Future)

The truth is, in 2024, smartwatch design has gotten painfully stale. Brands are playing it safe and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to look identical to those before it. And the forthcoming Garmin Fenix 8 will almost certainly share its predecessor’s basic design.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment