Samsung Sneaks $350 Off Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 have been available for some time, yet Samsung has continued to keep discounts heavy on them if you have another smartwatch to trade-in. We’re talking $350 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra or $250 off the Galaxy Watch 7, just for giving up your current and older watch.

If you were looking to upgrade gear, Samsung Back-To-School is kind of the spot, at least for tech stuff.

$350 OFF GALAXY WATCH ULTRA: Samsung isn’t currently running any straight discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it’s top tier watch with a $649.99 price tag. Since that’s a lot to spend on a smartwatch, this is where you really look for something to trade in order to get cash off. And as always, this is an instant discount today, not some rebate or credit that shows up later.

If you have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung will give you $350 off the Watch Ultra. That’s the top trade value. However, a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will still get you $300, while a Galaxy Wa†ch 5 or Galaxy Watch 6 will get you $200. Even the old Galaxy Fit 2 is worth $100. You can check all trade-in values at this link.

You could pay as little as $299.99 for this wild attempt at an extreme watch from Samsung.

$250 OFF GALAXY WATCH 7: If the ruggedness of the Galaxy Watch Ultra isn’t for you, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the other option. I feel like it has been ignored because the Ultra is so different, but the Watch 7 still has a lot going on. The 40mm version starts at $299.99 and the 44mm version only jumps $30 to $329.99.

For trades to make that even more affordable, Samsung will give you $225 off for the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 6, or Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is fetching $200 values. To get the top $250 value, you would have to trade-in an Apple Watch. All trade-in values can be found at this link.

So we’re looking at starting prices of $74.99 with trade. Pretty great.

Samsung Deal Links: Galaxy Watch Ultra | Galaxy Watch 7