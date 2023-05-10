Reviewing Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Identifying the Flaw in the Machine

When Horizon Forbidden West, the epic sci-fi action RPG by Guerrilla Games, was released in February last year, it showcased both the highs and lows of video gaming. Its dynamic combat sandbox, next-gen graphics, and ambitious open world design were all impressive, but the lack of emotional depth in the writing left much to be desired. Despite upgraded technology, the game often felt bogged down by artificial clunk, with its characters feeling lackluster in comparison to the lush and breathtaking visual detail of the world. Aloy, the series protagonist, remained elusive and failed to capture the hearts of gamers.

Now, fourteen months later, Aloy returns in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the game’s first expansion. This DLC focuses on addressing some of the criticisms made against the main game, as well as expanding on the series’ lore and diving deeper into the science fiction genre. The game includes a sizable new map section, new tools and toys, and new stories to discover, and Aloy has some new tricks up her quiver. The DLC pays special attention to Aloy’s aquatic adventures, offering more ways to traverse the watery world. Additionally, Aloy has a proper partner in crime this time, instead of temporary companions.

Despite the promising new features, Burning Shores stills carries over much of the issues from the main game. With a plot that remains lean and a villain who is painted with the same color of evil as previous antagonists, the game fails to establish itself as a distinct experience. The game adds a new cluster of islands to explore, and Aloy meets Seyka, a Quen marine who is established as Aloy’s equal and partner. The dynamic between Aloy and Seyka attempts to ground Aloy and establish her as a character with emotional depth, but the friendship between them feels contrived and is not given enough time to bloom.

Burning Shores adds new strokes to the game’s already impressive robot dinosaur-hunting sandbox. Players can carry over all their upgraded armor, weapons, and abilities from the main game, and find new ones in the DLC. The game features all the familiar metal monsters, as well as some new ones like the Bilegut and Waterwing. Burning Shores has new perks for Aloy’s skill tree, adding some handy abilities to combat. The Grapple Strike ability stands out as a useful combat tool, allowing players to quickly strike downed machines and follow up with a Resonator Blast attack.

Overall, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is a meaty package that offers players a fresh area to explore, new secrets to uncover, and favors to complete for friends. The DLC attempts to address some of the criticisms from the main game, but falls short of establishing itself as a unique experience. Nevertheless, with novel mechanics and a focus on Aloy’s partnership with Seyka, the game does represent a step in the right direction.





