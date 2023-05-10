Personalized Spatial Audio Support May Be Offered by Apple’s Latest Beats Studio Headphones.

It has been over five years since Beats last updated its headphones, but a new model may be coming soon. According to , Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of Beats Studio Pro headphones. The new model is said to include a custom Beats chip that promises improved performance in both active noise cancellation and transparency mode. For the first time, the Studio line may also feature personalized spatial audio. Additionally, 9to5Mac speculates that the new headphones will have a USB-C port for fast charging.

Visually, the headphones look similar to the current Studio3 model, but it appears that Apple has removed the “Studio” branding found on the side of those headphones. According to codenames discovered by 9to5Mac in the internal files for iOS 16.5’s release candidate, Apple collaborated with fashion designer Samuel Ross, best known for launching the clothing label A-Cold-Wall, on the design of the Beats Studio Pro. The outlet found images of the headphones in those same files that suggest they will be available in four colors: blue, black, brown, and white.

It’s unclear whether Apple intends for the Beats Studio Pro to replace the $349 Studio3 headphones or if the company plans to market the new headphones as a more premium offering. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is also working on a set of Studio Buds+. These headphones are said to support audio sharing, automatic device switching, and Hey Siri integration. The outlet suggests that both products will be available in stores soon.