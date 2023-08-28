Reliance 46th Agm: Reliance 46th AGM: 5G router Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19

Reliance Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19. As widely expected, the announcement was made by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh D Ambani at the company’s 46th annual general meeting (AGM). The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) device from the company will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that Jio AirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment,” said Mukesh Ambani, announcing the launch.

Reliance announced Jio AirFiber at last year’s (2022) AGM. Reliance JioFiber will take on Airtel’s Fixed Wireless Access solution Airtel Xstream AirFiber launched earlier this month.

What is JioFiber

Jio AirFiber is a 5G hotspot that aims to compete in the broadband market. It is primarily a plug-and-play 5G broadband router from Reliance Jio. This means that users will not require any wiring or cable to install JioFiber per se. All that subscribers will require to access True 5G from Reliance is the JioFiber device.

Jio AirFiber pricing

Reliance is yet to announce the pricing of Jio AirFiber. Rival Airtel Xstream AirFiber is priced at Rs 799 per month. Reports suggest that Jio AirFiber may be priced 20% less than the same.

Reliance digital business performance

Talking about performance of Reliance’s digital business, Mukesh Ambani said, “We have witnessed another year of outstanding growth, posting an all-time high revenue of Rs 1,19,791 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 50,286 crore.”

“Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20%. Per-user data consumption on Jio’s network has also surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month. This translates to monthly data traffic of 1100 crore GBs, representing a 45% year-on-year growth. My congratulations to the entire Jio team for this exceptional achievement,” he added.





