It’s the last week of Clash Royale’s current season, and here we are with the final Clash-A-Rama event. This time around, players will experience a returning event from the past: Go Sparky, Go. As the name implies, Sparky is going to play a crucial role in every player’s deck, and it depends on the rest of your cards on how to use Sparky’s capabilities.

Similar to all events, you will have one week to play the new event and earn Season Tokens, which can be spent to receive Gold, Cards, and Evolution Shards. During the weekend, a challenge version of the Go Sparky, Go event will become available with many more Season Tokens to offer without a daily cap.

Best Decks For Go Sparky Go Event



Unlike previous events, the game doesn’t lock in a Sparky to your deck. Instead, the game will now spawn a stationary Sparky in the middle of the battlefield with a certain health bar. The team that manages to reduce the health bar to zero faster than the other will become the owner of Sparky.

Until the Sparky’s hitpoints reach to zero automatically, it will become the warden of the owner in the middle of the battlefield, targeting any opposing troop that enters its range, but it cannot damage the Crown Towers. The other rules of the game are similar to a normal Ranked match. Now, it’s time to reveal the decks!

Deck 1: Mini Pekka (Elixir 4) Elite Barbarians (Elixir 6) Firecracker (Elixir 3) [Evolution Slot] Bats (Elixir 2) Lumberjack (Elixir 4) Magic Archer (Elixir 4) Tesla Tower (Elixir 4) Zap (Elixir 2) Average Elixir Cost: 3.6

Deck 2: Valkyrie (Elixir 4) Hog Rider (Elixir 4) Bomber (Elixir 2) Musketeer (Elixir 4) The Log (Elixir 2) Pekka (Elixir 7) Barbarian Barrel (Elixir 2) Electro Wizard (Elixir 4) Average Elixir Cost: 3.6



Both Pekka and Mini Pekka are crucial troops in the decks above to acquire Sparky as soon as possible. Keep in mind that acquiring the Sparky makes it too easy to lead your attack as it denies almost every opponent’s attempt for a counter-attack.

If, for any reason, you lose Sparky, you can deploy Electro Wizard or Zap to delay its next attack on your troops. Also, both Musketeer and Magic Archer are great forces to damage Sparky by getting a hit from it.

