Reaching for defense against an essential reserve antibiotic resistance

The study, published in Microbiology Spectrum, focuses on the cleavage of MCR-1 by DegP. The article includes an immunoblotting analysis of various E. coli isolates carrying the mcr-1 gene and a comparison of the PBD of different alleles of MCR-1. Colistin is a crucial antibiotic of last resort for treating multidrug-resistant bacteria. However, the global detection of transferable mobile colistin resistance gene families in many environments has raised concerns. The study discovered that acquiring mcr-1 triggers regulatory components of the bacterial envelope stress response, which promotes resistance towards commonly encountered environmental stress conditions such as changes in acidity and antimicrobial peptides. The research team developed a simple and easily reproducible assay to determine MCR-1-dependent colistin resistance in bacterial isolates. The study also allowed the team to devise a novel approach to eliminate transferable colistin resistance in Gram-negative bacteria, potentially limiting the spread of resistance.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.