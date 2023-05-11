Reaching for defense against an essential reserve antibiotic resistance

The study, published in Microbiology Spectrum, focuses on the cleavage of MCR-1 by DegP. The article includes an immunoblotting analysis of various E. coli isolates carrying the mcr-1 gene and a comparison of the PBD of different alleles of MCR-1. Colistin is a crucial antibiotic of last resort for treating multidrug-resistant bacteria. However, the global detection of transferable mobile colistin resistance gene families in many environments has raised concerns. The study discovered that acquiring mcr-1 triggers regulatory components of the bacterial envelope stress response, which promotes resistance towards commonly encountered environmental stress conditions such as changes in acidity and antimicrobial peptides. The research team developed a simple and easily reproducible assay to determine MCR-1-dependent colistin resistance in bacterial isolates. The study also allowed the team to devise a novel approach to eliminate transferable colistin resistance in Gram-negative bacteria, potentially limiting the spread of resistance.





Reference