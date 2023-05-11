Another Season of ‘Ted Lasso’ Is Imperative to Tie Up Loose Ends

Editor’s note: The following content contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso. Despite uncertainty over whether Season 3 of Ted Lasso will be the last, the show’s plot indicates otherwise. Each episode of the season introduces new storylines without adequate exploration time. Though heartwarming and refreshing, these new arcs—such as the exploration of LGBTQ+ characters—prevent a satisfying conclusion to the series as a whole. Currently, nine out of twelve episodes have been released, leaving many conflicts for characters unresolved. Sam Obisanya’s storyline, for example, remains largely unresolved after his restaurant is vandalized. Rebecca’s romantic storylines are also being rushed, doing a disservice to both her and Sam’s characters. Even if a love interest between Ted and Rebecca is foreshadowed, their relationship needs more development. Furthermore, the team’s improvement still requires more attention, as the slow-burn approach to relationships should also be applied to their performances. Ultimately, in order to craft a fitting conclusion, another season of Ted Lasso is necessary.





