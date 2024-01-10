Power1 Unveils Game-Changing Accessory System at CES 2024

“Power1’s new design utilizes the iPhone’s USB-C and Reverse Charging features by seamlessly integrating them into a category-creating, all-in-one, charging and accessory system.” Post this

The wireless charging feature also supports reverse charging of just about any device that is compatible with standard charging coils. This innovative feature exemplifies Power1’s commitment to providing a comprehensive charging solution for a wide range of devices.

“The latest additions to the iPhone have propelled the industry into the golden age of accessories, and we are beyond excited to launch our 2024 Power1 product lineup,” said John Merenda, CEO of ODA Systems. “Power1’s new design utilizes the iPhone’s USB-C and Reverse Charging features by seamlessly integrating them into a category-creating, all-in-one, charging and accessory system.”

Power1 goes beyond charging by incorporating a novel Accessory Dock. This integrated dock not only hardlines, electrically connects accessories to the iPhone via USB-C but also leverages the iPhone’s MagSafe magnets for effortless accessory attaching and detaching. Power1 introduces a suite of interchangeable, snap-on/off accessories designed to enhance the user experience. The initial module lineup includes a Power Bank, Apple Watch charger, 1TB SSD Memory, and a 6-port hub. Tailored to meet the needs of content creators, gamers, and enthusiasts alike, these accessories open a myriad possibilities for Power1 users.

Power1’s new design officially launches at CES 2024 and is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 15,15 Plus, and AirPods Pro gens 1 & 2, AirPods Gen 3, and Apple watches.

ODA Systems is an innovative technology design company based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It has developed a broad portfolio of domestic and international patents and a series of products that provide fundamental and unique solutions to charging, storage and protection of our most important devices. For more information, visit https://gopower1.com/.

