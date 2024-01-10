How to clean your Apple Watch band, smartwatch device easily.

How to clean your smartwatch properly Your smartwatch is a lot dirtier than you think. Here’s how to properly clean it. Problem Solved, USA TODAY

The smartwatch or fitness tracker you’re wearing is dirty. Really dirty.

While the device tracks information like your fitness data and helps you respond to text messages, it also inadvertently collects things like sweat, lotion and sunscreen.

A 2020 experiment found a smartwatch to be dirtier than a smartphone, gaming controller or keyboard, and 37 times dirtier than your toilet seat. Yuck!

Fortunately, it’s easy to quickly disinfect your smartwatch or fitness tracker and its strap using items you probably already have in your home.

Watch this video to see how to easily clean your Apple Watch or Fitbit.

How to clean Apple Watch, Fitbit, Samsung smartwatch

Start by removing your Apple Watch, Fitbit, or other smartwatch from your wrist or the charger.

Then, turn it off and remove the bands.

Most of these devices can be cleaned using a microfiber cloth, cotton swab, water, isopropyl alcohol, or a disinfecting wipe.

Gently wipe the device with a damp microfiber cloth to clean it. The cloth can be dipped in either water, isopropyl alcohol, or a diluted combination of the two.

If there’s a buildup in the port or speaker, or if the Digital Crown is stuck on your Apple Watch, Apple says you can put the watch under “lightly running, warm” water to flush it out or unstick the Digital Crown.

If you have any gunk built up around the edges, creases or buttons, use a damp cotton swab or gently brush the area with a damp toothbrush.

Once you’re finished, dry the device with a soft cloth.

Clean your smartwatch, fitness bands

Don’t forget to clean your bands!

A lot of dirt, sweat and other gunk builds up in the little crevices attaching the tech to the strap, and it can get nasty in there.

Use a damp toothbrush or cleaning brush to gently remove any buildup on the strap.

To clean straps that aren’t leather or metal, just wipe them down with soap and water.

