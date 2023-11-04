PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon

PlayStation Plus monthly free games for July 2022 are now official. PS Plus subscribers, across all three tiers — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Deluxe/Premium — will be able to add Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon to their game library from July 5 to August 1. Notably, both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Crash Bandicoot 4, and Arcadegeddon will be available. Meanwhile, Man of Medan is a PS4 only title. Of course, most PS4 games are backwards compatible on the PS5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Bend the rules of reality and take on dangerous obstacles on this thrilling adventure in which not just the universe. but the entire multiverse is at stake. Wielding four powerful guardians of space and time, Crash and Coco will have to battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy. The game also allows you to play as Tawna, Dingodile, and Dr Neo Cortex.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Developers of revered titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry, Supermassive Games bring another cinematic horror game — Man of Medan. The fate of all five playable characters is in your hands, as a holiday diving trip takes a sinister turn. You can go solo, or team up with friends locally or online to go through the terrifying story.

Arcadegeddon

Gilly decides to save his arcade from a faceless mega-corporation by developing a new super game. Unfortunately, the corp launches a cyberattack to prevent the protagonist from accomplishing this task. You and up to three of your friends can team up to save the game from the virus. Arcadegeddon is an ever-evolving multiplayer co-op shooter that features a mixture of Player vs Enemy (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) modes.

Before the arrival of these games, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have until Monday, July 4 to add the June 2022 games — God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — to their game library.

The free PS Plus games are not to be confused with the new Game Catalogue available on PS Plus Extra, Deluxe, and Premium. While the Game Catalogue titles can only be played until they exist on the service, the free PS Plus games can be played as long as you’ve an active subscription to any of the tiers.

