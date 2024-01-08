Home Mobile Philips gave a favorite LG smartphone gimmick a surprising new home

Philips gave a favorite LG smartphone gimmick a surprising new home

by
Philips gave a favorite LG smartphone gimmick a surprising new home

What you need to know

  • Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt uses palm veins as a biometric method to unlock your front door.
  • The deadbolt will automatically sense the presence of a hand near it, giving it hands-free operation.
  • It’ll be available in the first half of 2024 and will retail for $359.99.

The LG G8 launched five years ago with palm recognition biometrics, a rather interesting form of user authentication that never caught on in the smartphone world. Philips is hoping that it makes a lot more sense in the world of the smart home, however, and is launching a new Wi-Fi deadbolt with a similar palm vein recognition sensor.

Available in the first half of 2024 and will retail for $359.99, the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt can be used on its own or paired with other Philips Home Access Smart Lock products throughout the home. Philips offers the deadbolt in matte black and satin nickle colors.

The palm vein recognition sensor is activated when a person holds their palm out toward the sensor. Each person’s vein pattern is as different as a fingerprint or iris, which makes this a great way to accurately authenticate anyone attempting to enter your home.

(Image credit: Philips)

Biometric locks like this offer a more accessible way to unlock a home, as it’s easier to use than a key or a number pad, yet, it’s even more secure.


 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment