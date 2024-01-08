Home Virtual Reality Pokemon Go PokeStop Showcase schedule for January 2024

Pokemon Go PokeStop Showcase schedule for January 2024

by
Cassidy Stephenson

Pokemon Go has introduced PokeStop Showcases for players to take part in. Here’s the schedule for January 2024

Pokemon Go players certainly catch enough Pokemon, and thanks to the PokeStop showcase feature, fans can promote their favorite Pocket Monsters.

The PokeStop showcases aren’t about combat, as your Pokemon can be judged on a number of different aspects, such as their size. If your Pokemon beats out the competition, you can earn rewards like Stardust, XP, and Fast TMs.

For those interested in participating, take a look at the PokeStop Showcase schedule for January 2024

All PokeStop Showcase dates and Pokemon for January 2024

We will update this article once we learn more PokeStop Showcase headliners. Here is the current schedule of PokeStop Showcases for January 2024:

How to find Pokestop Showcases

You can find PokeStop Showcases on the overworld map by looking for a small blue disc floating above them. After putting a Pokemon in them, the disc will then turn purple. Then, you should stay updated with the leaderboard to see how you’re doing!

That’s everything you need to know about the PokeStop Showcase schedule for January 2024. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

