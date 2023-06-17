Paralives surpasses Sims 4 in decorating abilities

Paralives is an eagerly anticipated game that has caught my attention. The more I discover about it, the more I am drawn to delve into this captivating simulation game. The level of detail and design choices implemented in Paralives is astonishing, especially considering it was initially conceptualized by a single individual. With features like characters removing their shoes at the front door and a wide range of house customization options, Paralives is taking the beloved genre of games like The Sims to new heights.

As an avid player of The Sims 4, I have spent countless hours immersed in the game. I can only imagine the hours I’ve dedicated to earlier installments like The Sims 2 and 3. Being a dedicated fan, I have purchased every expansion pack for each game and eagerly await updates from EA. When I first heard about Paralives, my excitement soared. Could this game truly rival The Sims? Simmers have been anticipating such an announcement for a long time, and Paralives finally answered their pleas.

The developer has been actively sharing news about the game on Twitter, providing insights into character poses and new decorations. The most recent post showcased some stunning bathroom furniture that has completely captivated me. The attention to detail, such as the meticulously placed slippers by the tub and the adorable duck wearing a hat in the painting, exhibits a remarkable sense of realism. It’s evident why the Sims community is enthralled by these updates.

In the comments section, fans are eagerly sharing their suggestions for future features, and the developer is actively engaging with them. One fan suggested the inclusion of workable blinds or curtains, and the developer confirmed that it’s already a feature in the works. Another intriguing detail in the image is the curved wall, a design element not commonly seen in The Sims games. It will be fascinating to see how doors and windows interact with such walls, but so far, the implementation looks seamless.

Previous posts about Paralives have highlighted its advanced building and decorating features, such as the ability to place objects with incredible precision. No longer will players need cheats to manipulate objects; they will have the freedom to position furniture as desired (within reason). The developer has also detailed how characters will have a range of interactions with objects, promising a deeper level of realism compared to similar games like The Sims 4. Just like in real life, characters can sit on the couch in various ways, adding to the immersive gameplay experience.

One feature that excites me the most is the inclusion of color wheels, reminiscent of The Sims 3. In Paralives, players can customize every aspect of the game, from the number of freckles on a character’s face to the precise color of hair, clothing, or furniture items. Furthermore, size plays a significant role in Paralives, allowing players to adjust the scale of objects to their liking. Additionally, characters will communicate in their own language, akin to Simlish. And let’s not forget the delightful inclusion of duck plushies.

While eagerly anticipating more updates on The Sims 4: Horses, I simply cannot contain my excitement over the adorable elements present in Paralives. If you share my passion for these games, explore our curated list of the best Sims 4 mods to enhance your gameplay. And if you want to explore other life simulation games, we have plenty of exciting recommendations to keep you engaged until further Paralives news.