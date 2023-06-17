The Unabomber’s Capture: The Power of His Unique Linguistic Fingerprints

Can an individual’s language be as distinct as their fingerprints? In my upcoming book, “Linguistic Fingerprints: How Language Creates and Reveals Identity,” I explore the case of Theodore Kaczynski, the Unabomber, to support this idea. Kaczynski, a former math prodigy and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, withdrew from society and waged war against the modern world from his remote cabin in Montana. He sent explosive devices through the mail and planted them, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to many more between 1978 and 1995.

The investigation into Kaczynski’s crimes was the longest and most expensive in U.S. history. Law enforcement had limited evidence, mostly consisting of letters and fragments of notes from the Unabomber. However, in 1995, a breakthrough occurred when the Unabomber offered to halt his attacks in exchange for the publication of his manifesto denouncing modern society. The Washington Post controversially agreed to publish it, with the FBI hoping that someone would recognize the terrorist’s distinctive writing style in the 35,000-word document.

FBI forensic linguist James Fitzgerald and sociolinguist Roger Shuy analyzed the manifesto and other writings to uncover valuable clues about the Unabomber’s identity. They noticed peculiar misspellings and word choices, such as “wilfully” instead of “willfully” and “clew” instead of “clue.” These unusual spellings were reminiscent of spelling reforms advocated by The Chicago Tribune in the 1940s and 1950s. This led them to believe that the Unabomber may have grown up in or near Chicago during that time period. Fitzgerald also observed that phrases like “broad,” “chick,” and “negro” in the manifesto reflected vocabulary commonly used by middle-aged individuals from that era. Furthermore, the Unabomber used the term “rearing children” rather than “raising children,” which aligned with the linguistic characteristics of the northern U.S. dialect, indicating a possible connection to Chicago.

The manifesto’s inclusion of esoteric terms like “anomic” and “chimerical” hinted at its author’s high level of education. These linguistic analyses played a crucial role in narrowing down the suspect pool and eventually led to the identification of the Unabomber.

The Unabomber case is just one example of the triumphs of forensic linguistics. Even seemingly insignificant details like punctuation can offer valuable insights into an author’s identity. In 2018, a forensic linguist used unusual comma usage and spacing in text messages to help solve a murder case in the UK. Moreover, language experts have employed similar techniques to uncover the true authors of books published under pseudonyms. Notably, Donald Foster linked Newsweek columnist Joe Klein to the novel “Primary Colors” based on his distinctive writing style. In another instance, computer scientist Patrick Juola and philosopher Peter Millican used analysis software to compare word usage and distributions in suspected authors’ works, ultimately revealing J.K. Rowling as the true author of “The Cuckoo’s Calling.”

While these methods may seem almost magical when successful, they are not foolproof. Cases like the anonymous op-ed published by The New York Times in 2018 and the ongoing debate surrounding the identity of Elena Ferrante demonstrate that linguistic analysis has its limits. Nevertheless, technological advancements have made it increasingly difficult for individuals leaving a written trail to conceal their identities. The traditional advice of refraining from putting anything in writing still holds true in our digitally-connected world.

