Over a Million Downloads of the Lies Of P Demo in Just Three Days

Lately, Neowiz’s Souls-like game Lies of P has caught the attention of many. In just the past three days, the demo has exceeded one million downloads, indicating a growing interest in the game.

Ever since the announcement of the playable demo, players have had a largely positive experience with the game. Lies of P currently holds a solid 4.3/5 rating on the Xbox store and has secured a position among Steam’s top 100 most-played games. Additionally, the game has garnered over 170 thousand views on Twitch and is now included in the top ten most pre-ordered games on PlayStation.

In a press release, project director Jiwon Choi expressed his satisfaction with the demo’s positive feedback:

“The Lies of P team has been tirelessly working to deliver a demo experience that surpasses your expectations, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see the positive response! We welcome further feedback as you explore the demo, so please continue to share your thoughts. We are committed to providing the best Lies of P experience possible when it officially releases on September 19th.”

The demo is now available to download from the PlayStation Store, Steam, or Xbox Store.