Sir John Bell expresses delight upon being named a Companion of Honour, having served as the former Covid testing tsar.

Sir John Bell, the eminent scientist who served as Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 testing advisor during the pandemic, expresses his “delight” upon being appointed a Companion of Honour for his contributions to medicine and life sciences.

This distinguished award, established in 1917 by George V, is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, science, medicine, or government. The Order of the Companions of Honour is limited to only 65 people at a time.

Sir John joins the ranks of Dame Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, and novelist Sir Ian McEwan in receiving this special recognition.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Sir John, a Canadian-born immunologist and regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, shares, “I was overjoyed to learn that my work in medicine and life sciences has been acknowledged with a prestigious honour. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of numerous individuals across the sector, making it one of the UK’s most formidable disciplines.”

Sir John played pivotal roles in shaping the UK Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. His contributions include facilitating the development of testing platforms for lateral flow tests and initiating the national Covid-19 PCR testing program. Additionally, he served as a member of the expert advisory group to the Government’s Vaccine Taskforce, which expedited research to produce a coronavirus vaccine.

Among his accomplishments, Sir John played a crucial role in brokering the deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford vaccine. Estimates suggest that this vaccine has saved over six million lives worldwide within its first year of deployment.

Throughout the pandemic, Sir John emerged as a familiar face and a voice of reason, sought after for his medical expertise. When news broke in November 2020 about the impending arrival of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Sir John was asked on BBC Radio 4 if life would return to normal by spring 2021. His emphatic response of “yes, yes, yes” reverberated globally and lifted spirits.

Sir John’s upbringing in a family of scientists in Edmonton, Alberta, had a profound impact on his career. He pursued his medical studies in Canada, and later it was the prestigious Rhodes scholarship that brought him to Oxford. Today, he holds the esteemed position of regius professor of medicine at the university.

Beyond his involvement in tackling Covid-19, Sir John has participated in various research programs and serves on advisory panels for public and private sector organizations in the UK and abroad. He is the founder of the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, a renowned research institute exploring the role of genetics in human diseases. Additionally, he chairs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Global Health Advisory Board.

In 2011, then Prime Minister David Cameron appointed Sir John as one of the two UK Life Sciences Champions. His contributions to medicine earned him a knighthood in 2009 and the title of Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) in 2015.

Sir John, who holds dual citizenship, currently resides in Wallingford near Oxford with his wife.