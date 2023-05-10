Our Dream BFF is the Best Character on ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens has returned to Comedy Central for its third season with HTML tags intact. Nora’s quirky encounters and carefree attitude have entertained viewers for two seasons, introducing them to a multitude of hilarious characters. Although Nora’s father does not share her quirky personality, it is clear where Nora gets her fun-loving attitude from – her Grandma, played by Lori Tan Chinn, who becomes everyone’s favorite character.

Grandma does not take any nonsense from anyone and shows Nora how to not give a damn. When encountering an elder scammer, Grandma becomes an incredible friend, tracking the scammer’s IP address and confronting him. She goes to incredible lengths to protect the people she cares for, showing her endless love and loyalty. Grandma’s wardrobe is another big part of her character, always making bold statements with her outfits.

Grandma has an inspiring backstory, telling Nora about their family history and her journey from China to Queens. She fell in love with Nora’s grandfather, Garbage Boy, during the height of the Cultural Revolution in China, despite growing up in a wealthy family. When forced to flee the country, they eventually immigrated to New York and started a new life together. Another episode shows Grandma’s nurturing behavior when she cares for an injured pigeon while Nora is away in China with her new job.

Throughout the series, Grandma’s tough and funny personality never fades, but behind it is a heart of gold. She is always there for her family, going the extra mile for the people she loves, making her the ultimate Grandma and friend.





