Collaboration of Google and Samsung to Boost Galaxy S23 Ultra Sales

Google and Samsung have joined forces to promote Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the Pixel 7 Pro could be considered a rival to Samsung’s device, the two companies have worked together in various ways. For instance, the Google Tensor chipsets that power Pixel devices are modified Exynos SoCs and about half of the cost of materials for the Pixel 7 Pro is paid to Samsung. Additionally, Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensors are used on the front and back of Pixel 7 Pro models, and the version of the phone that supports mmWave 5G uses a Samsung LTPO OLED display. Samsung also designed the phone’s baseband, transceivers, and power trackers for sub-6GHz bands.

To promote the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the two companies created TV spots in different languages, which can be viewed on the Android YouTube channel. The ad emphasizes features such as the phone’s 200MP image sensor, Google Lens functionality, low-light capabilities, and the use of Google Maps to find hidden gems. The tagline, “More in your world,” refers to these features. While it may seem odd for Google to promote a device that competes with its own phone, the tech giants have a relationship where they work together on certain aspects.