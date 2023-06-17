Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers One’ Won’t Have an Australian Accent, Confirms Chris Hemsworth

In the upcoming animated film Transformers One, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will lend his voice to the character Optimus Prime. However, despite Hemsworth’s nationality, Optimus Prime will not have an Australian accent. Collider’s Steven Weintraub discovered this during a press junket for Hemsworth’s movie Extraction 2.

Transformers One will explore the origins of the long-standing conflict between Optimus Prime and Megatron, the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons, respectively. The film aims to stay true to the Transformers’ TV and comic book history, aiming to capture both the nostalgia of adults and the excitement of children. Hemsworth leads a star-studded voice cast that includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan Michael-Key as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron.

“No, I mean, we talked about this; the Optimus Prime that you hear on the screen in the films is an older, mature… you know, he’s been around for many, many, many, many years. This is the sort of origin story, so it’s the younger version of him. So there are sort of hints and colorings that hopefully resonate enough with the Optimus Prime we know, but it is a youthful version of him, and different. But he won’t be Australian.”

This Is Why Chris Hemsworth Got Involved with Transformers One

During the press junket, Hemsworth praised the animation by Industrial Light & Magic, the studio behind Bumblebee. However, Hemsworth’s decision to join the cast of Transformers One was primarily influenced by his children, who were enthusiastic about the project. According to Hemsworth:

“It looks incredible. I love the script. That was one where I was not sure, I hadn’t done animation before, and then I mentioned it to my kids, and they went, ‘Oh yeah, that’s awesome!’ It’s been really fun putting down some of the dialogue and weaving it in with the early days of the animation. It’s cool, it’s exciting. It’s Optimus Prime, come on!”

Transformers One is scheduled to release in theaters on September 13, 2024. For more insights into the Transformers franchise, check out our exclusive interview with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.