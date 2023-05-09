Oppo may face the possibility of shutting down in another European country following Germany.

Oppo (and OnePlus, its sub-brand) had to stop their operations in Germany last year due to a patent dispute with Nokia. Since then, there have been rumors of Oppo winding down its shops in Europe, despite the company denying it. However, their recent actions seem to indicate otherwise.

According to a report by the French publication Frandroid, Oppo has laid off all its commercial animators in the country. These animators were critical to the sales operation, as they promoted products in stores and trained sales staff. Most of Oppo’s sales team was employed by a contractor named Atmospheres, who had to lay off all external employees working for Oppo, including managers, ambassadors, and trainers.

Sources interviewed revealed that Oppo stopped its operations on March 16, 2023, thus resulting in a loss of 2.74 million euros for Atmospheres. Oppo had informed its subcontractor that they would not be paying pending invoices. Though Oppo confirmed that they would operate in France beyond June 30, no information was provided regarding their outstanding balance with Atmosphere or the number of commercial animators currently employed.

According to their statement to 9to5Google, Oppo’s top priority is to continue providing excellent service to their existing users in France. However, the company has already ceased selling new phones in Germany, and they may have to shut their shops in France and other regions if the rumors of them leaving Europe turn out to be true.





Reference