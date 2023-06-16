Oni Press September 2023 Solicits: A Sneak Peek into the World of Rick & Morty, Lights & Quinnelope

Oni Press, the pioneering comics publisher, is leading the way by being the first to release their direct market solicits and solicitations for September 2023. While other publishers have yet to announce their lineups, Oni Press has already revealed an exciting range of titles to look forward to.

One of the standout releases is Lights, Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #3 (of 4). This installment of the popular series explores the deep and dark corners of Rick’s psyche. Written by Michael Moreci and illustrated by Priscilla Tramontano, this comic delves into the question of whether Beth, who encounters Rick as a vengeful cyborg, is a weapon, an imposter, or something even more sinister.

Another exciting release is Quinnelope and the Cookie King Catastrophe, a refreshingly imaginative graphic novel by debut creators HF Brownfield and Kayla Coombs. In this middle-grade series, readers join Queen Quinnelope on a quest to solve the mystery of the missing cookies in her kingdom. Joined by her trusty butler, Bub, and loyal companion, Star, Quinnelope battles through various challenges, including a cookie-dough volcano and egg-plosive enemies, to restore the tasty treats to Pleasant Towne.

Fans of fantasy epics will be thrilled with the second volume of Talli Daughter of the Moon by French-Laotian cartoonist Sourya. This captivating story follows Princess Talli and her companions as they navigate the Forbidden Forest while being pursued by ruthless forces. As they face wild animals and seek refuge in the kingdom of Lady Sybbyl, Talli must also perfect her control over her extraordinary powers.

For fans of the hit animated show Rick and Morty, the Deluxe Double Feature Vol 2 HC is a must-have collection. Featuring the miniseries Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart and Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets, this deluxe hardcover edition brings together fan-favorite stories that go beyond what can be seen on TV. Written by Josh Trujillo and James Asmus, with art by Tony Fleecs and Jarrett Williams, this collection takes readers on outrageous adventures with Rick and Morty and their encounters with S**t Dragons and a faceless and controlling company.

Rounding out the list of September releases is Wrapped Up: The Complete Collection. This volume, written by Dave Scheidt and illustrated by Scoot McMahon, combines all the monster-filled adventures of twelve-year-old Milo into one comprehensive edition. From hanging out with teen vampires to feeding a hungry kaiju, Milo’s life is anything but ordinary. With mummies for parents, an old wizard for a best friend, and witches as babysitters, Milo’s escapades are perfect for fans of all ages.

Oni Press has truly delivered with their September solicitations, offering a diverse range of comics that cater to various interests and age groups. Fans can look forward to these exciting releases and more from Oni Press.





