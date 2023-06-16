Next week, Steam Next Fest offers an assortment of fresh demos to experience.

Steam Next Fest is making a comeback next week, bringing with it a plethora of exciting demos for gamers to try.

In addition to the demos, participants can look forward to developer livestreams, engaging chats, and more.



Immerse yourself in the world of gaming by exploring and playing hundreds of demos, choosing from a wide selection of livestreams to watch, and interacting with developers.

Throughout the Next Fest event, all games will be conveniently located on one unified Steam hub. By clicking on each game, you will be directed to its respective store page, where you can learn more about the titles and download demos.

Some of the eagerly anticipated demos showcased in the above trailer include Captains of the Wacky Waters, Tagline, Dreamed Away, House Flipper 2, SteamWorld Build, Galacticare, The Master’s Pupil, ArcRacer, Eternights, Dungeon Golf, Deer Crusade, Synced, Echo Wisp, Voidborn, LunarLux, and Ugly.

Additionally, there will be a myriad of other demos available for trial, such as Goodbye Volcano High, Venba, Little Kitty, Big City, Surmount, Saltsea Chronicles, Nour: Play with Your Food, Warhaven, CorpoNation: The Sorting Process, Disco Simulator, Jumplight Odyssey, Runa & the Chaikuru, Alien Hominid Invasion, Dicefolk, and many more.

The previous Next Fest took place in February, and after the upcoming June edition, the event will return in October.

The initial Steam Game Festival was held in 2019 in conjunction with The Game Awards. In 2021, Valve rebranded the event as Next Fest.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the June edition of Steam Next Fest, taking place from June 19 to June 26.

Furthermore, keep an eye out for the Summer Sale, set to commence on June 29. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.