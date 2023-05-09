One of Barry Allen’s Biggest Foes to Make an Appearance in ‘The Flash’ Series Finale

The DC Universe has had a difficult time on both the big and small screens. This includes the conclusion of the CW’s Arrowverse, with the acclaimed superhero series, The Flash, wrapping things up on its ninth season. While the series finale may be sad news for fans, the entire team won’t end the beloved series without some big surprises. Following the announcement of Stephen Amell‘s return as Green Arrow in Season 9, the highly anticipated series finale of The Flash will also feature the return of Barry Allen’s (played by Grant Gustin) most formidable foes. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, Tom Cavanagh will reprise his role as Eobard Thawne (also known as Reverse-Flash) in the show’s four-part series finale, set to be released on May 24.

The actor announced his return to the beloved superhero series way back in February, but Wallace amplified the fans’ excitement as he confirmed that Cavanagh will appear as his villain character from Season 1. In an interview with EW, Wallace shared that they cannot end Barry Allen’s “final race” without including his most infamous enemy:

“This is Barry Allen’s final race, so you can’t tell that story without including his most infamous adversary: The Reverse-Flash. And having brilliantly played the character since season 1, bringing Tom back as our show concludes its run was always part of the plan. Tom’s exciting portrayal of Eobard Thawne has been unforgettable for nine years, and fans will be delighted to know that he’s brought that same wonderful intensity to our finale, too.”

RELATED: Worlds Collide for Barry, Batman, and Supergirl in New ‘The Flash’ Posters Who is Eobard Thawne? Throughout the nine seasons of the show, Barry Allen has had a number of enemies, including The Trickster, Captain Cold, Gorilla Grodd, and Godspeed. However, no one quite reached the level of “greatest nemesis” like the Reverse Flash. With his sole goal of becoming better than The Flash and torturing him forever, Reverse Flash travels back in time to tear the protagonist’s life down anytime he wants to. In addition to Amell and Cavanagh, Sendhil Ramamurthy also returned as Bloodwork, Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, and David Ramsey as Spartan. The “A New World: Part Four” episode of The Flash airs on May 24th, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays at 8 PM.





