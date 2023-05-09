Globally Launched: HUAWEI Mate X3 and P60 Pro Offer Premium Hardware (and Expensive Price Tags)

HUAWEI has launched the Mate X3 foldable and P60 Pro globally, with the Mate X3 priced at approximately $2,426 and the P60 Pro at approximately $1,323. These devices were initially launched in China back in March but had to wait for a global release. Due to US sanctions, neither device features Google integration, but there are alternative options available like GBox. The Mate X3 features an in-folding design with impressive specs, including a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED smartphone display and a 7.85-inch 120Hz OLED screen. The P60 Pro boasts an impressive camera system, with a 48MP main camera, a 40MP 3.5x telephoto camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The devices will be available in Europe and the UK from May.





Reference