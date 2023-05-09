Nvidia unveils significant price reduction for top-performing GPU.

Great news! Nvidia has reduced the price for their most reliable graphics card, RTX 4090, in Europe. However, only the Founders Edition GPU is affected by this price adjustment.

After launch, the RTX 4090 had a starting price of $1,600 in the U.S. and 1,950 euros in Europe, which made it difficult for users to purchase. But recently, there has been a steady drop in its price due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar. The Founders Edition RTX 4090 was adjusted from 1,860 euros in February to 1,820 euros in March, and finally 1,770 euros in May. This new rate is equivalent to almost $1,950 today, but it varies from country to country in Europe, as reported by VideoCardz.

The price reduction is a pleasant surprise to Nvidia’s customers, and it may be due to the fluctuation in exchange rates or the current decline in GPU shipments in the market. However, Nvidia is following its board partners’ footsteps, as non-Founders Edition GPUs are already cheaper in Europe. Palit’s price for RTX 4090s is only 1,670 euros.

There is no news yet for price cuts on the RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 in the U.S. Nvidia is not known for offering discounts, and CEO Jensen Huang previously claimed that falling GPU prices are a “story of the past.” We’ll have to wait and see.

