“Today’s Destiny 2 Lost Sector: What You Need to Know”

Looking for Destiny 2 Lost Sector locations for today’s daily Legend and Master Lost Sector? To unlock Legend Lost Sectors, you must complete all normal Lost Sectors first. Daily, the location, modifiers, and rewards change.

These special Lost Sector instances offer Exotic equipment drops that cannot be bought, so players must explore them to obtain the best gear. Note that Exotic drops are not guaranteed after completing these quests. You can do these quests with a fireteam, but your rewards will be reduced to Enhancement Cores only.

Destiny 2 Legend and Master Lost Sector location

The Lost Sector for May 8 to 9 is Excavation Site XIII on the EDZ, and it rewards an exotic head armor piece. Threats also grant 25% more damage from a specific element. The Lost Sector changes daily and resets at 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm GMT.

To access Legend and Master Lost Sectors, players must complete the Lost Sector on normal difficulty and have a minimum Power Level of 1800.

Legend Lost Sectors have a rare chance to drop Exotic loot, improving to common for Master. Players must complete the Lost Sectors solo for the best chance at these drops.

Champions players will face in these Lost Sectors include Overload, Barrier, and Unstoppable. The game map shows the types of Champions players should plan to fight and elemental burns that will impact the Lost Sector.

Players can farm these activities, attempting them multiple times if they do not obtain an Exotic the first time. The Exotic armour pieces that may drop from Legend or Master Lost Sectors are listed below.

How to find the Excavation Site XIII Lost Sector

The Excavation Site XIII Lost Sector on the EDZ has an average difficulty level. To find it, follow these instructions:

Travel to The Gulch.

Head towards Firebase Hades.

Follow the edge of the map on your right.

Head up a small hill and look for the Lost Sector symbol on your left.

Drop into the dungeon and turn right before dropping down again.

Turn left, follow the tunnel, then turn right.

Turn right again, turn left twice, and you’ll reach the Excavation Site XIII Lost Sector.

Destiny 2 Lost Sector rewards

Warlock

Helmet: Fallen Sunstar, Dawn Chorus

Legs: Rain of Fire, Secant Filaments, Boots of the Assembler

Arms: Osmiomancy Gloves, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip

Chest: Mantle of Battle Harmony

Titan

Helmet: Loreley Splendor, Precious Scars

Legs: The Path of Burning Steps

Arms: Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Second Chance, No Backup Plans, Icefall Mantle

Chest: Hoarfrost-Z, Cuirass of the Falling Star

Hunter

Helmet: Blight Ranger, Mask of Bakris

Legs: Radiant Dance Machines, Star-Eater Scales,

Arms: Caliban’s Hand, Renewal Grasps, Arthrys’s Embrace

Chest: Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Omnioculus

To learn more about Destiny 2 and how to customize your character for Lost Sectors, check out our guides to the best Warlock builds for PvP and PvE, the best Hunter Builds for PvP and PvE, and the best Titan builds for PvP and PvE.