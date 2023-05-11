New York City police receive robotic assistance.

New York City has introduced crime-fighting robots which are designed to support human police officers. This is the second attempt by the city to incorporate robocops in its police department, after public outcry curtailed a similar effort two years ago. Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics built two “Digidogs” at a cost of $750,000 from the police department’s asset forfeiture funds. These quadruped robots, also known as Spot, are highly versatile and capable of operating autonomously or semi-autonomously.

In addition, the NYPD will test the K5 Autonomous Security Robot, which will patrol Times Square subway station from the summer. The K5, built by California-based Knightscope, is a wheel-based robot equipped with a 360-degree camera and multiple microphones to monitor its surroundings for signs of suspicious behavior. It costs $12,250 to deploy and will work alongside a human officer. None of the robots will use facial recognition technology or carry any kind of weaponry, officials said.

Digidogs can be deployed in situations that are considered too dangerous for human officers to enter. In a bomb threat incident, for example, a camera-equipped Digidog would be able to get close to the scene and live stream images that could be helpful in forming an action plan.

The big question now is whether New Yorkers will accept the robots’ presence this time around following their short-lived deployment in 2021. Mayor Eric Adams said that the city must embrace new technology to keep up with those who are putting New York at risk.

The move has not been universally welcomed. Communities United for Police Reform has said that investment should be made in projects like housing, education, mental health care, and community programs to keep citizens safe, rather than in expensive technology. Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, Albert Fox Cahn, has commented that the NYPD is turning “bad science fiction into terrible policing”.

